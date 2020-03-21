PillowTalk: Love Messages Making Connections on Friday

We had a lot of success helping couples stay connected heart to heart despite limitations on Friday. Here are some from long time listeners who gave dedications a try. Here is a note from Karen by email.

Dean,

Can you please send a message out to Todd. Let him know I am so lucky to have found him. I am so excited to be spending the rest of my life with him. He is my best friend and soul mate. You can pick any song for two people who realized that years later they deserved happiness their friendship became love.

Thank you,

Karen

I came up with the song Lucky by Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat. Here is the response I got from Karen:

"Thank you that was perfect."

Tracy from Canton called the PillowTalk love lines to request a song for Stephan and send this message: "I love you. Thank you for sticking by me through everything." Tracy also told me she spent part of the evening before making the dedication having a "cyber get together with five friends via Skype" The song she asked for is by Van Morrison.

This from DS in West Hartford:

Tonight I find myself missing my love as he is in LA. I find myself lost in memories of our love. And although those memories bring joyful comfort, I am also missing him and feeling lonely.

I will reach out to LA to send my love and pray for his safe return.



Could you play “If Love Is Real” by Randy Edelman at any time tonight? To JM in LA.

Thank you,

From DS

Video of Jason Mraz &amp; Colbie Caillat - Lucky [Official Video]

Video of Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately