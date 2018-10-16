PillowTalk: Glad They Went In That Store

Doug has been gone for 10 years. Abby and Doug were married for 22 years and knew each other slightly longer than that for 23 years. How did they meet? One day Abby was with her sister. They decided that they wanted to look at jewelry so that just wandered into this jewelry store. Doug worked there. Doug and Abby hit it off and the rest is history. Abby's message if she could talk to Doug would be "Loving you forever" along with a PillowTalk love song by Ray Charles.

A nice email dedication from Tracy that reads as follows:

"Hi Dean. I'd like to dedicate the song "Heaven" by Bryan Adams to my husband Bob in Clinton. He's an amazing husband! I'm so appreciative and thankful for all he does to show his love. I'm so happy and proud to call him mine!

Thank you

Tracy"

Dana and Susan getting ready to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on October 31st. They got married in an afternoon/evening ceremony on Coventry Lake. Dana asked me, "Play Let's Stay Together for my lovely bride. I love her a lot and she is my soul mate.

