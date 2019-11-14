PillowTalk: Costly Conversation Worth The Price

Rebecca from Wallingford was only 18 at the time. Two nights a week she would work third shift at a store. John was a little bit older and worked for a beverage company. John would make deliveries. The store Rebecca worked at was one of them. One night about 30 years ago, they got into a conversation. You might say they clicked because the conversation went on for a little longer than it should have. It went on for a long while and cost John precious time.

Rebecca told me on the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday that it ultimately cost John his job because the rest of the deliveries ended up being late if they were delivered at all. Soon after they went out for a drink and started dating. John and Rebecca will celebrate 23 years of marriage on November 30th,

She told me as she thought about it, she started to choke up. She still loves John so much and her love for him continues to grow and grow and grow every day. She doesn't want anyone else and doesn't know what she would do without him. He means everything to her.

She said that laughter is the most important thing in their relationship because if your relationship is filled with laughter, that usually means that you're having a good time together. The song that has the most meaning for both of them is one by Rob Thomas that reminds Rebecca of John when she hears it.