PillowTalk: 3 Love Essentials

Do you long for a loving relationship that goes far beyond “good-enough?” One that reaches the depth of connection your heart knows is possible?

Paige Marrs, PhD, and Don Marrs, co-authors of Grabbing Lightning: The Messy Quest for an Extraordinary Love, help people achieve the uncommon experience of extraordinary love. Their approach reflects their evidence-based professional practice, but it’s something they know intimately from their 33 years together.

Here are three of the essential ingredients they recommend for those who want a relationship of extraordinary love:

Ask more — not less — from love

“Get us back to the honeymoon experience!” is near the top of most people’s relationship wishlists. Paige and Don think this sets the bar too low, and can explain why -- and what to do instead.

Engage your relationship’s messiness — even when it’s scary to do so

It’s no secret, relationships can be messy. Even ugly. Paige and Don suggest that a goal of “using your glitches to get closer” can transform your whole relationship and can explain how.

Know when your quest for extraordinary love requires 100% from you — and only you

It might seem counterintuitive, but to restore your loving connection after a painful disconnect between you and your partner, you have first focus on yourself, and only yourself, not on what’s happening between the two of you. Paige and Don can explain why.

About The Authors:

Donald Marrs, co-founder of Marrs-Group Consulting & Coaching, spent several decades as a high-powered advertising executive before deciding he no longer wished to create ads for Kellogg’s pre-sweetened cereals that he wouldn’t let his kids eat or work on Philip Morris cigarette campaigns while trying to quit smoking. After leaving to search for work that felt more meaningful and aligned with his ethics, Don ultimately started his own marketing and advertising agency, Marketing Partners, Inc., LA, to work with values-focused clients.

Paige Marrs, PhD, president of Marrs-Group Consulting & Coaching, is a specialist in all areas in which smart communication and good relationships matter. She combines her unique blend of two evidence-based disciplines — Dr. Dan Siegel's dynamic new field of interpersonal neurobiology and Dr. Barnett Pearce's cutting-edge communication theory (CMM) — with decades of consulting and coaching experience and personal spiritual practice. She is the author of the chapter "Taming the Lizard: Transforming Conversations-Gone-Bad at Work," in a textbook on the theory and practice of CMM (Coordinated Management of Meaning).

Happily married for over 30 years, Paige and Don Marrs have also worked together since the day they joined their lives. They have co-authored two how-to memoirs, both of which teach through story: Grabbing Lightning,and Executive in Passage: When Life Lets You Know It's Time to Change, Let that Knowing Lead You. For the past decade they have offered their relationship program, The Love Conversation®, which teaches core principles and methods for making the quest for love less messy and has helped countless individuals create extraordinary love in their most cherished relationships.