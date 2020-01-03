Refresh Your Relationship With These Tips

Get 2020 off to a romantic start. Reset and refresh your relationship with a few tips from the CEO of the Perchance dating app, Dave Gottesman:

1) Find a new shared hobby you can participate in together. It might be painting, a board game, watching a new Netflix show, running, working out in the gym, dancing, etc. Whatever it is, as long as you are doing it together, it will be a special bonding experience that will bring you closer to your significant other.

2) Leave the cell phone alone. When you finish your day, make sure you can put your phone away for an hour and just bond with your partner. You can do anything during that time. Cook. Cuddle. Watch a movie. Paint the town. Just be in the moment and know that your phone will always be there later.

3) Reserve a date night. Pick one night a week and go on a date. Be romantic. Let loose. Spending time together- once a week goes a long way!

4) Say thank you every morning. Be more thankful that you have each other and the things around you that you take for granted. Letting each other know you care, are humble, and thankful goes a long way!

5) Exchange massages. Take care of each other. Give each other a massage. This helps you re-connect and destress after a long day. Take the time to enjoy and take care of your partner and let them reciprocate this holiday season as we enter 2020!

Perchance locates other users in their immediate vicinity at the same time. When two users confirm a missed connection, the Perchance app gives them the ability to coordinate a time and place to meet. Launched in December 2018, the consistent monthly growth of 40% placed the app on Product Hunt's Top 5 Best New App Idea, with matches who are meeting 90% of the time, users connecting both online and offline vs. just swipe, and intersecting hospitality, entertainment, and tech by creating partnerships with local bars, restaurants, and clubs to provide users with locations to meet and date.

Dave says, “Perchance helps people connect who would have otherwise never met. Imagine you are checking out at Publix today and you exchange smiles with a beautiful person who leaves right then. In reality, before Perchance, that person is gone forever. You can now go back in time and reconnect within seconds, up to 48 hours, to find them using the Perchance Map. We also push while the moment is hot and allow our users to RSVP for a date once they connect, as a neighborhood connection app.

For more information go to perchanceapp.com.