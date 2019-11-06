PillowTalk: James Backs Into Relationship

A little more than 10 years ago James went to the movies in Willimantic. As many of us do out of our own curiosity we look at the advertisements on the wall about future movies.

James had purchased his ticket for the movie he planned to see and was looking at the Coming Attractions on the wall. When he was finished looking, he turned around and started to walk away. What he didn't realize was, that a girl named Nilda was standing right behind him with a bucket of popcorn and soda in her arms. Bam!!!! James and Nilda collided, her popcorn and soda going all over the place.

James related his story to me on the PillowTalk love lines on Tuesday night. "I felt horrible", he told me. I offered to replace her popcorn and soda, but she said, "no", but I did anyway". After each movie got out, they ran into each other again and started talking with each other, James continuing to apologize. He asked Nilda for her telephone number. Initially she said "no". She was more comfortable accepting his phone number. She eventually called James and they started dating.

James and Nilda have been married for 10 years. James called to dedicate a song to Nilda and to thank her for "10 wonderful years and a beautiful seven year old daughter. He loves Nilda very much and appreciates that she has always been there.

The rest of James' message was in a song we played by Joe Cocker.