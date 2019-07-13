PillowTalk: The Songs You Love For The One You Love

The PillowTalk love lines have been buzzing these days or should I say nights with a variety of requests and dedications. John from Plainville called to share his feelings and brag about his fiancee in a good way. He had this to say about Sharon of Plainville, "You are the best woman I have ever been with and I will love you forever". He wanted me to play a Bob Seger song.

Video of You&#039;ll Accomp&#039;ny Me

The name Robert has been in their family for generations. Robert III from New Britain wanted to play a song for his Dad, Robert Jr. of Bristol. It was a song they bonded to playing the jukebox everytime they went down to the pool hall. It's the one by UB 40.

Video of UB40 - Red Red Wine (Official Video)

Flo from East Longmeadow, MA has always loved a song by Anne Murray. She knew the lyrics but didn't quite know the full name of the song. That's part of the reason why they hired me for this job. We found it and were glad to play it for Flo. Thank you Flo so much for your personal kind words.