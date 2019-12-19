"It's Not Christmas Until I Hear The..."

Waitresses? Well ah YEAH! At least that's the way Barbara from New Hartford feels about it. She called from the car on Wednesday night on PillowTalk. When too much is going too fast, sometimes you just need to slow down and chill and enjoy your favorite holiday. Glad to hear Christmas Wrapping from 1982 for the first time in a long time.

FIrst time caller Maria from Tolland wanted to make the mood just right for romance with her holiday dedication to her husband Dean (not me, another Dean). Married for 27 years, they were introduced by a mutual friend. Maria's message, "I love you more and more every year. Looking forward to spending another great holiday with you." Maria called on the Percy Faith Chorus to add some sizzle to her holiday season.

Thanks for the call from Ben in Medford, NY who turned the tables on us in a way by wishing all of us at Lite 100.5 WRCH a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. He also thanked us for not only what we do during the holiday season, but what we do all year long. Thank you, Ben for listening from Long Island.

Video of The Waitresses - Christmas Wrapping (Music Video)

Video of Percy Faith &amp; His Orchestra - Christmas Is