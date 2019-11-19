PillowTalk: "I Had No Idea He Existed"

Kiera and Armando from Burlington met working in a restaurant together. "I had no idea he even existed, for the first month or so", she told me. But after they met, they started dating rather quickly and fell in love. They have been married for about 18 years now. Kiera is here to support her husband as they try to navigate their way through a rough patch. She did it with a PillowTalk dedication on Monday night. She continued, " I want him to know that I love him. Things will get better and I am here for him. The song that fits the situation and speaks to Kiera and Armando is by Kacey Musgraves.

Via Facebook, an istant message attempted to keep Ali in Bristol connected with Mike from Waterbury. "Tell him I'm thinking of him and I miss him" she said. One of two songs Ali came up with is by Post Malone.

Video of Kacey Musgraves - Rainbow (Official Music Video)