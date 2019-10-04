PillowTalk: "When I Get Down He Picks Me Up"

Her attitude is generally a positive one. Thursday night, Maria from Rocky Hill called PillowTalk with a smile in her voice for good reason. She and her fiance were celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first meeting. They met while line dancing and partner dancing at a popular area club.

Maria's message for her fiance Steven: " I love you Steven. I can't live without you in my world."

I asked her to tell me about one of her favorite qualities that Steven possesses. She said, "Whenever I get a little down, he always picks me up."

The song she asked for is by Louis Armstrong.

Video of Louis Armstrong - What a wonderful world ( 1967 )

Also, Congratulations to Marilyn who got to us via social media. She wanted everyone to know that she passed her driving test the day before. She started listening to Lite 100.5 as a child with her dad. Now she listens all the time with her own children a generation later. "Whether I work 12 hours a day or 6 days a week, I always leave the Lite on!", she told me.

Thanks Marilyn. We chose a great driving song for her and got a thumbs up in return.