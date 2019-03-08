PillowTalk: Love Is New And Exciting

With spring just around the corner, relationships are off and running for some PillowTalk listeners. Lots of happiness can be heard on the PillowTalk love lines.

It has only been a few weeks but things appear to be really clicking for Dominick and Sandy of South Hadley, MA. In Dominick words, " Hi Sandy. This is Dominick from South Hadley. I just want to say that you are mi amor todos and I love you always and forever. This has been the craziest thing I have ever been through. Thank you for being there for me. I'm very thankful for you. I love you"

He told me off the air that he really feels the love in the air. That may explain why he chose a Phil Collins song to send to Sandy.

The future is also looking very bright for Matt from New Britain and J.C. from Coventry. Matt's message: "Looking forward to starting a family and sharing our lives together". Their dedication came from their car on the road. The song they chose is by Rascal Flatts.

Teresa and Mark from Farmington on the other hand have been married for 35 years I played their wedding song for them. It's a song that Teresa used to sing over the phone to Mark when they were both in college. I asked Teresa what makes their marriage work. Her advice? " Have fun. We've had our ups and downs but have fun and believe in each other".

Video of Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Live at the 2016 US Open)

Video of Rascal Flatts - Bless The Broken Road