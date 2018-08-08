PillowTalk: Relationships Sailing Through A Summer Night

Oh to be nine years old again. What a great age. So much life ahead. So much to look forward to. Mom wishing for nothing but the best for her son. A huge shout out to Tyler from his mother Rachel. Tyler of Middlefield celebrated his ninth birhday on Tuesday.

His mom Rachel loves him and she knows how much he loves his favorite dog, Sporty. What a perfect name for an Australian Cattle Dog. We hope Tyler had the best birthday. We chose the song Fireflies by Owl City for Tyler.

Heather in Vernon reached out to Steven in Virginia Beach. "Tell him I miss his smart mouth". We did that with the song she requested by John Legend.

Judy in Meriden wanted to tell John that he will always be beautiful in her eyes.

