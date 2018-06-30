PillowTalk: Carl & Marsha Mark 4th

It was the perfect ending to their anniversary dinner date. On the way home from a romantic seafood dinner. Carl from East Hartford reached out to PillowTalk to express his love to wife Marsha on Friday night.

" I love you and adore you Marsha. I appreciate everything you have done for me over the last four years...with all my love unconditionally". We capped off the dedication with a song by John Legend.

It's been about a couple of years since I've heard from Gilly from Canyon Lake, CA, just north of San Diego. She still loves listening to PillowTalk every night. She still thinks about Tom from Plymouth, near Bristol, CT. "Still in love, still apart" was her love message long distance. Gilly asked for a song by Atlantic Starr and called me back to tell me, "You rock!!!!" after I played the dedication.

Video of John Legend - All of Me (Edited Video)