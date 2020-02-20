Tina Sloan Offers New Romantic Thriller

You know her from her roles on Guiding Light, Somerset, Search For Tomorrow, Another World and other numerous acting roles. What you may not know about actress Tina Sloan is that she is a published author.

ALMOST PARADISE? NEW ROMANTIC THRILLER WILL GET YOUR HEART RACING DURING THE SEASON OF LOVE

Former Guiding Light actress Tina Sloan brings tales of dangerous and devilish romance off the small screen and into the pages of her debut novel, Chasing Cleopatra: A Novel of Love, Betrayal and Suspense.

Chasing Cleopatra follows Cleopatra “Cleo” Gallier, a gorgeous local TV host in her mid-40s, who is no longer afraid to go after what she wants. This leads to a fast-paced and intimate affair with the much-younger Jake Regan. Jake and his family are staying on the same Hawaiian island for the holidays where Cleo lives, and she soon finds herself entangled with the whole family in order to stay close to Jake—including Jake’s controlling and adoring mother Miranda, his naïve and charming girlfriend Julia who is anxiously awaiting an engagement ring, and the mysterious Tripp, Jake’s father, whose work as a CIA agent could put his whole family in jeopardy.

Little do the Regans know, Cleo is the perfect asset to help keep them safe. A secretly trained Krav Maga fighter, she gets pulled into joining Tripp’s classified CIA mission that, if blown, could cause a national tragedy on Christmas Day. As tensions flare between Cleopatra and the Regans, secrets are exposed that will not only test their trust in one another but will reveal what it truly means to love with its heart-racing and heart-stopping twists and turns. Sloan’s scandalous and suspenseful writing style, mimicked from her film and soap-opera past, makes Chasing Cleopatra a must-have for book clubs as the guilty-pleasure book of the season.

“Tina Sloan creates the perfect cocktail of spy thriller and romance in Chasing Cleopatra,” says Danielle Paige, New York Times Bestselling author of the Dorothy Must Die series. “Equal parts sexy and intriguing, Sloan’s mystery keeps you breathless and guessing until the very last page.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tina Sloan is best known for her 26-year-role on CBS’s soap opera Guiding Light and as the author of Changing Shoes: Getting Older – Not Old – with Style, Humor and Grace, based on her autobiographical one-woman show. Some of Sloan’s most notable on-screen appearances include roles in Law & Order: SVU, Third Watch, Celebrity, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, The Brave One, Changing Lanes, The Guru, People I Know, and Black Swan. Her latest projects include being part of an all-star cast on the soap web series Beacon Hill and Venice, and she continues to be a sought-after speaker. She divides her time between Florida and Maryland with her husband of 44 years, where they enjoy time with their son, his wife and 2 grandchildren.

