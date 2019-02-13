PillowTalk: Shelter In The Storm
Warm, romantic lite favorites your shelter in the storm at night. Barbara from Carmel, NY shared warm thoughts in a PillowTalk dedication to her nephew Joe and his wife Kara in Stamford. They have been married for just over a year. Barbara reached out to wish them all the happiness in A Whole New World.
Michelle in Middletown and her wife Britney in Danbury are apart right now. A PillowTalk dedication keeps them connected. Michelle can't wait to be together One Sweet Day..
Susan from Waterbury is there to support a good friend with a PillowTalk dedication to Maria who is going through a rough time having just lost a close friend by the name of Cindy.
Listen to PillowTalk all this week 2/12/19-2/15/19 for a chance to win tickets to see Pentatonix with special guest Rachel Platten at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 13, 2019.