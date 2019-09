September marks the end of summer in many ways. Back to school means getting in the swing of a new routine. The calendar marks the natural beginning of the autumn season near the end of September on the 23rd.

Here are 5 songs to help Summer lovers begin to say so long to the season they love and make a smooth transition to the hearty days to come.

Enjoy the lyrics that speak to this special time of year.

Video of September Grass James Taylor

Video of September Morn - Neil Diamond (♪Music Video with Lyrics) [HD]

Video of Earth, Wind & Fire - September (Official Music Video)

Video of Rosanne Cash - "September When It Comes" - Live From Zone C