PillowTalk: 61 Years Together. What's Their Secret?

What is the name of that song? You know the one. Every time you hear it, it reminds you of your special someone. That was a question I posed on the radio last night.

Cecile from Ludlow, MA called me and told me that the song My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion reminds her of the man she was married to for 61 years. Ed was the husband she lost 3 years ago in January.

I had to ask her, what is one of the secrets in making a relationship or a marriage last 61 years? Cecile's answer was, " Don't fight. If you have a difference of opinion, sit down and talk about it and you usually come to the conclusion that it is not worth fighting about". I think of this song because I made a pledge to my husband that I would go on after he passed."

What is something that we should know about Ed that we don't? Cecile's answer: "He loved Polish music".