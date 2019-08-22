PillowTalk: Celebrating Her Mom

Her name sounds so you unique and so beautiful. Her names is Taina (pronounced ta-EE-na). Taina is from Middletown. She called PillowTalk on Wednesday night to celebrate her mom. She said it with such conviction. She sounded so proud o her mom, Lydia in New Britain. Her message:

"Mom, I will never stop loving you. You are the most beautiful mom in the world." The song she chose is by Jordan Sparks.

Video of Jordin Sparks - Tattoo (Speer Version) [Official Video]

Tom from New Britain called to celebrate his sister Shelly on her birthday. "I love her. She has been my best sister who has lived at my house. I just want to wish happy birthday." Tom's choice for his sister is by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Video of Céline Dion, Peabo Bryson - Beauty and the Beast (Official Audio)

Apostoles from Portland was a first time caller to PillowTalk on Wednesday. He and is wife Kristen will celebrate 19 years together in April of 2020. He called to let her know that he loves her very much. Willie Nelson sang the rest of his message.