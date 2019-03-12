PillowTalk: Terri's Husband Is A Super Dad

PillowTalk is more than happy to be the bridge between hard working parents and their families. Terri from Portland was on her way home from work on Monday night when she reached out to her husband D.J.:

"Hi hun this is Bubbles from Portland. Hi DJ I just wanted to let you know that I love you. I think you are a fantastic dad...taking care of your kids. Especially taking care of Arbena who has decided to break another bone. I love you and I'll be home as soon as I can."

She knows that her husband loves country music so Terri had me choose a romantic song her husband would probably like. I chose a soft and sensual love song by Shania Twain.