Winter Computer Classes At Avon Library

Open and expand a whole new world of creativity and productivity in the new year with the following list of winter computer classes offered by the Friends of the Avon Library:

Learning With Your iPad - Sunday 1/6/19 @2:00pm

Pinterest - Learn how to use Pinterest - Thursday 1/10/19 @11:00am

Productivity with iOS - Learn how to use a combination of built in applicaitons for productivity - Sunday 1/13/19 @2:00pm

Creativity with iOS - Learn how to use a combination of built in applications for creativity - Sunday 1/27/19 @2:00pm

The Power of iCloud - Family Sharing and data sharing across devices - Sunday 2/3/19 @2:00pm

Advanced topics with the iOS - Built in tools preloaded on your device - Sunday 2/10/19 @2:00pm

More information is available on line. The Avon Free Public Library is located at 281 Country Club Road in Avon, CT.