PillowTalk: Engaged Last Sunday

She told me that she has been listening to me ask people to call in with PillowTalk dedications for a long time. This particular night, Paw from Hartford finally did call in.

Paw is a student at The University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. Paw and her boyfriend Bel got engaged this past Sunday. Congratulations to them!

They met in 2013. Things started to get more serious in 2016. They don't have a specific wedding date set because they have school to complete.

Paw told me that she wanted to sincerely apologize to her fiance for anything that she has done in the past that may have hurt him. She also wanted to thank him for always being so understanding when they have disagreements.

She loves him very much and can't wait to become his wife.

Paw asked me to choose the song and I came up with a beauty by Karla Bonoff