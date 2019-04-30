PillowTalk: Ashley Calls To Reassure

We should all be so lucky. One person in a relationship calls PillowTalk to "reassure" her boyfriend about her commitment to making their relationship work. That was the call on Monday night from a very confident Ashley from West Haven to Justin in Middletown, Ashley and Justin have been together for about 3 years. She told me, " I want to reassure Justin that even though we've been through some rough times, three years is a long time. I want him to know that I love him and will always be here for him," She wanted me to choose a song. I came up with one by Sade that just about says it all.

It will be twelve years married on May 26th of this year for Neal and Diana of Manchester. Neal called to enthusiastically support the lady he met at an airport and was by his side listening to PillowTalk on Monday night. About Diana he said, "I love her. She means the world to me." Always And Forever by Heatwave was the only song that would do for Neal.

