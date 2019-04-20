PillowTalk: "Made Me Better Than I Have Ever Been"

Jimmy and Kim now live in Fairfield. They have known each other since their teen years. They met when Kim was 15 and Jimmy was 17. Kim always had a crush on Jimmy. Jimmy thought at the time that Kim was too young for him. They came to find out later that they have always had a crush on each other after all these years. Kim's grandmother threw a party in North Carolina where her family had since moved to bring them both back together again. They dated for two and a half years. Jimmy went all the way down south to ask her to marry him and brought her back to Connecticut. How romantic!

They were married less than two months ago, on February 28th. Jimmy's PillowTalk love message to Kim on Friday night, "Love you baby with all my heart. The both of us forever".

Marita and Ed from Somers were high school sweethearts. They met each other while attending Fermi High in Enfield. Ed was a friend of Marita's brother. They have been married for 35 years. Marita's message to Ed, " I love you with all my heart. I am so happy that it has always been just you and I."

And this joyous dedication via email from Johaunna from Bloomfield:

Hi Dean,

I have been listening to Lite 100.5 for quite some time and in that amount of time I have found the love of my life. He has changed me and made me a better woman than I have ever been. He is the best boyfriend that I have ever had and I just wanna tell him that I love him and I miss him so much. Every time I think about him I cry. Can you please play We Belong Together by Mariah Carey because without him I don't know where I'd be. I love him, from Bloomfield.

Video of 4BQLE_RrTSU

Video of Crystal Gayle - Eddie Rabbitt - duet - you and I