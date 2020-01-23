PillowTalk: She Had No Intention Of Dating Anyone

Gina from Plymouth called PillowTalk Wednesday night to send her love to her boyfriend Jeff. She knew that Jeff had a tough day. They have been together two years but that almost never happened. Gina's best friend Ashley had been trying to bring them together for years.

Gina recalled, " I had just gotten out of a long relationship and I said, ya know what? I just want to meet this kid as a friend. So, we ended up meeting. It was a blind date. We were both going to cancel last second. That's it. It was history".

About the blind date, Gina shared her feelings with us. "I just wanted meet a good person as a friend, but it turned out that I like fell in love with him".

How long did it take to fall in love? Gina said, "Honestly within like a month, even the first few weeks of just hanging out with him, I felt like I was in love with him. Just the way he is as a person and his personality."

We were glad to play the song that Gina requested by Lionel Richie.