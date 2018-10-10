PillowTalk: Comfort In Being Closer

The distance between Enfield and Waterbury is a little more than 50 miles. When you care for someone and don't get to see them that often, 50 miles might as well be 3000.

Kathy from Enfield met Ed from Waterbury on an online dating site. They have been on and off for about 5 years. Kathy told me on the PillowTalk love lines that things have gotten a little more consistent and serious over the last 2 1/2 years.

A new song by Lauv is the song that resonates with Kathy together with her dedication to Ed, "I love you and miss you a lot!".

Shortening the distance is just one of many things that radio can do. Knowing that the message brings comfort and security between two that are a long distance apart is invaluable.