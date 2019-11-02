PillowTalk: Getting Ready To Help Veterans

PillowTalk helps listeners make it through the night every weeknight from 8PM until Midnight.

Thanks to an instant message and a PillowTalk dedication from Cynthia on Friday night, it turned out that we were helping Den Mothers make it less stressful to complete a big and worthwhile project for this weekend.

November 11th is Veterans Day. Cynthia from Newington was helping her Cub Scout Pack, Pack 347 make signs and get ready for their big Veterans Food Drive to benefit the Veterans' Home in Rocky Hill . The food drive will be going on Saturday and Sunday (11/2-11/3/19) from 9AM to 5PM at Churchill Park, 1991 Main Street in Newington. Non-perishable food items and personal care items are welcome.

Seeing the Cub Scouts be of service to Veterans who have sacrificed so much, is truly inspiring! A request to hear God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood from Cynthia gave them the energy to get the job done. Thanks for keeping your Nite Lite on!