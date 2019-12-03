PillowTalk: Making Memories At Christmas

Friends and lovers are ready to celebrate the season. PillowTalk listeners are making new holiday memories with their very special dedications. Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, Steve and Taylor from Southington are ready to deck the halls together. Steve called to let Taylor know that Steve loves her very much. He also said that he can't wait to put up the tree and decorate the house with Taylor. He knows she loves the music of Michael Buble.

Josh in Wolcott is dreaming of a white Christmas with his girlfriend Anne in Waterbury. He asked that I play Bing Crosby.

Rochelle from New Haven wanted to send a song to her husband John to wish him Happy Birthday and many many more with a holiday favorite by Nat "King" Cole.

Gerry from Rocky Hill had a special request for all the hard working listeners who were out plowing and making the world a little safer for all of us.

I hope everyone had a very Happy Thanksgiving. I was able to spend a couple of days with my brother, sister in law and her family up from Florida. We all have so much to be thankful for. Thank you for listening. Enjoy the holiday music.

Video of Michael Bublé - Jingle Bells (ft. The Puppini Sisters) [Official HD]

Video of Bing Crosby - White Christmas (1942) Original Version

Video of Nat King Cole - &quot;The Christmas Song&quot; (1961)