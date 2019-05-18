PillowTalk: Culinary Connection Leads To Love

Friday night PillowTalk was filled with a variety of great dedications. Joe and Kay from Harwinton are a week away from celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary on May 24th. They have known each other for 11 years. Their paths crossed at Bristol Tech. What started as a concentration in Culinary Arts soon became a concentration on each other. "We started out as friends then, we fell in love. I love my wife and can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together". We capped off our PillowTalk dedication presentation with a song by Roberta Flack & Peabo Bryson.

Elizabeth and David met when they were both working at Disneyworld. Friday night on PillowTalk, Elizabeth got a hold of me by Facebook Messenger. "Could you please play A Thousand Years by Christina Perri from Elizabeth to her husband David to celebrate our 1 year wedding anniversary", wrote Elizabeth. Congratulations! May it be the first of many more.

Michelle of Southington finished off the night with an inspiring dedication to her husband Todd:

"Hey Todd, this is your wife Michelle from Southington. I'm so lucky to have you as my husband. I'm dedicating this song to you from Cyndi Lauper, Time After Time.Everyday we have each other's backs time after time.We inspire each other everyday for life to inspire others to do the right thing and do great for everything. I love you, Todd"

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Time After Time

Video of Roberta Flack And Peabo Bryson Tonight I Celebrate My Love HQ 1080p HD Upscale