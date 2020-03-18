PillowTalk: Dedications Keeping You Close Safely

Stay connected emotionally with PillowTalk dedications. It's one of the best things about them. We are in a situation at least for the time being reaching out and touching someone or getting close to them can be detrimental to our health. Sending out a PillowTalk dedicattion allows you to reach out, touch and stay emotionally close to someone you love safely and perhaps make a deeper connection.

Jeff in New Britain used PillowTalk on Tuessday night to reach out and stay connected with several friends. He sent a message of friendship and appreciation to Patti, Sue and Mary all of Middletown, Sue in Weston and Jill in NY. He wanted them to know how much he loves them and is so appreciative of their friendship. Dan + Shay's Speechless Jeff's song of choice

RIch from West Haven wanted me to time a dedication with the arrival of his girlfriend so they could dance to the first song they heard on the car radio when they first met and were just getting to know each other. They met at the beach 2 years ago and Rich loves her even more today. The song that was playing is by Johnny Rivers.

Video of Dan + Shay - Speechless (Wedding Video)