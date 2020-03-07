Suryey: Single Parents Share Their Feelings About Dating

Did you know that March 21st is National Single Parent Day? Dating.com, has conducted a survey to uncover why single parents are hesitant to date again and released a guide with helpful tips on how to navigate the tricky dating scene.

As a single parent it is common to think about your kids feelings when it comes to jumping back into the dating scene. A few key findings from Dating.com’s survey on why single parents are hesitant about beginning to date again:

76% of single parents surveyed reported that they are hesitant to get back into the dating game because they are nervous about how their kids will feel/react

24% of single parents said that they weren’t sure how to approach dating because it had been so long since they have been intimate with another person

68% of single parents on the platform do not reveal that they have kids on their dating profiles

20% of single parents surveyed admitted to not telling their date that they have children on the first date

For additional tips that may help you navigate the dating landscape, click here .