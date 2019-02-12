PillowTalk: Sister Goes The Extra Mile

Got a nice note on Monday night by email from Maddy from Farmington. She's called PillowTalk a few times in the past for dedications, sometimes with her sister on the line. Once again this email shows just how close they are as sisters:

Hi Mr. Richards,

It’s Maddy from Farmington. Tonight can you please play Right Here Waiting by Richard Marx? (Preferably at 9:00 so I know when to record it.)This song is dedicated to my sister, Abby. She came all the way from Saudi Arabia to surprise me outside my dorm. She just went back yesterday and now I miss her.

Video of Richard Marx - Right Here Waiting

