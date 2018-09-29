PillowTalk: "Wouldn't Change A Thing"

It all started when Nanci tried to reach me through Facebook Messenger. She was trying to stream our radio station into her device at home. As we have been saying on the radio, "The only way you can take Lite 100.5 WRCH with you is with the RADIO.COM app so you can listen to us anytime... anywhere."

Once I got Nanci pointed in the right direction, she downloaded the RADIO.COM app and was listening to PillowTalk within minutes.

Out of that minor obsticle that I helped her work through, came a beautiful dedication to her husband, Andy. Her message to Andy: "Twenty years together and I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you for making my dreams come true, even dreams that I didn't know I had. I love you, Andy. Here's to the next 20.

Nanci instant messaged me later in the evening and told me that their song and dedication ended with a slow dance in the living room. I just love it when things like that happen.

To answer Nanci's instant message I'll say, "You're welcome, Andy.