PillowTalk: "She Smoked Me At Racquetball"

The last time we heard from Joey and Ali on PillowTalk, they were just dating. Joey told me that he and Ali were both from the South but didn't know each other when they lived there. It wasn't until they met in college.

"We met at Eastern Connecticut State University, he said. " They were in the lunch hall or food court and he nudged her with his tray on purpose to get her attention and strike up a conversation. They ended up going on a date and playing racquetball.

"She smoked me in a game of racquetball", he admitted. "Ever since we have been together." They live in Southington now and have been married for seven years. Joey called PillowTalk to let Ali know how much he loves her and is looking forward to spending the rest of his life with her. For Joey and Ali love is as easy as 1,2,3,4 by The Plain White T's.

The video for this song is clever cool and always puts a smile on my face. Check it out,