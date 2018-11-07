PillowTalk: Love Takes Time

Love Takes Time is a song title that belongs to at least two songs that I know of. One is by Mariah Carey and the other is a song by the band, Orleans. Natasha from Hartford knows the truth in that. Love does take time. Natasha and her sweetheart Lorenzo were friends for 8 years before things got serious. They have been married for 4 1/2 years.

In a very soft and sincere voice Natasha had this to say to Lorenzo: " Hi Lorenzo, this is Natasha from Hartford. I just wanted to let you know how much I love you, that you are a great dad and a wonderful husband. Love you baby and I'm dedicating this song to you."

The song is by Van Morrison.