PillowTalk: Somewhere In The Crowd

Throughout your life you have probably heard someone say that "there is someone out there for everyone". Almost every year, thousands of people attend ethnic festivals in Connecticut and beyond. They are usually filled with food, fun, families, friends, music and lots of ethnic pride. The annual Little Poland Festival in New Britain along Broad Street is one of those close to home.

Two years ago Karol (pronounced "Cottle") met Olivia at the festival among thousands. I talked to Karol earlier this week and he tpld me that he and Olivia have been married for about a month, He's so happy and he called to tell Olivia how much he loves her. The song he chose is by Fleetwood Mac. Congratulations and thanks for sharing your good fortune. Thank you also for your kind words complimenting me about what you hear each weeknight on PillowTalk.