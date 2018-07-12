PillowTalk: Top Summer Love Songs 1988

Ahh those summer nights...Quiet conversations in the car with the moonroof open under the stars... Snuggling in the hammock in the arms of someone special or sharing a sleeping bag by the campfire.

1988. Was it the summer of your first crush on the lifeguard or your favorite camp counselor...The year you graduated high school or married your college sweetheart?

Whereever you were in life, there's a pretty good chance that music shaped your summer memories. Here are some of the top love songs from the summer of 1988.

Anything For You - Gloria Estefan

One More Try - George Michael

Hold On To The Nights - Richard Marx

Together Forever - Rick Astley

Roll With It - Steve Winwood

Share your favorite summer love story of your life in comments below.