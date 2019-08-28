PillowTalk: Reaching Out To An Aunt

Early Tuesday evening, Chris from Wallingford got a message from a family member about his beloved aunt Christine. She apparently was not feeling well. Quickly, PillowTalk got the message out helping them stay connected. Chris wanted to send his best wishes hoping she gets well soon. He hopes to hear from her soon too. Chris requested One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Video of Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men - One Sweet Day

It sounded to me like Nick was calling from his car to request a song. He told me that he was listening on the RADIO.COM app. from Delaware. He needed to hear My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion.

Video of Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On

Christopher from Bristol wanted to reach out to his friend Josh with a new song by Lewis Capaldi.