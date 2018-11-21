PillowTalk: "Soulmates We Are Definitely That"

Peggy from North Haven called PillowTalk and began to recount her relationship with George."He would come to my aunt's house in Guiford and we started meeting with each other. We became very good friends. As time went on we've been together I can't tell you how many years we have been. We never got married but we are living together. His wife had passed away and my husband had passed away and we have been together ever since".

"So you are still soulmates", I said. "We are definitely that" she replied. What was her dedication to George this time on PillowTalk? "He's my caretaker and he takes such good care of me. I just want to tell him how much I love him and I'm so happy he is with me."

They used to call in dedications very often everytime they would be in the car and be driving back from Rhode Island or going back.

I chose a song for them. A favorite by Kenny Rogers seemed to sum it up well.