Southbury Green Announces Summer Concert Series

May 24, 2019
Music on a beautiful summer night is a match made in heaven. The town of Southbury offers a wide variety of music this summer played by some of the areas finest, most popular artists.

 From popular tribute and swing bands to music from the 80s, the Southbury Green Summer Concert Series at Southbury Green, 775 Main Street South, offers something for everyone.  The free concerts will be showcased on select Thursday evenings, starting June 20 through August 15 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Southbury Green Summer Concert Series line-up includes:

June 20            Radio Waves  

June 27            Memphis Soul Spectacular

July 11             The Maxxtones

July 18             The Cartells (Music of all genres)

August 1         One Track Mind

August 8         Tirebiter (Music from all eras)

August 15       Kathy Thompson Band (Old School Funk, Soul with R&B Hits)

Blankets and chairs are welcome.  All concerts are weather permitting.  For more information visit www.facebook.com/SouthburyGreenCT.

 

