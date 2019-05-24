Southbury Green Announces Summer Concert Series

Music on a beautiful summer night is a match made in heaven. The town of Southbury offers a wide variety of music this summer played by some of the areas finest, most popular artists.

From popular tribute and swing bands to music from the 80s, the Southbury Green Summer Concert Series at Southbury Green, 775 Main Street South, offers something for everyone. The free concerts will be showcased on select Thursday evenings, starting June 20 through August 15 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Southbury Green Summer Concert Series line-up includes:

June 20 Radio Waves

June 27 Memphis Soul Spectacular

July 11 The Maxxtones

July 18 The Cartells (Music of all genres)

August 1 One Track Mind

August 8 Tirebiter (Music from all eras)

August 15 Kathy Thompson Band (Old School Funk, Soul with R&B Hits)

Blankets and chairs are welcome. All concerts are weather permitting. For more information visit www.facebook.com/SouthburyGreenCT.