PillowTalk: Hitting The Highlights

I always knew it was a great song and it's sales and acceptance is further proof of that. It has been quite a while since I've played I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry by B.J. Thomas. When I was informed that I would be giving away tickets to his upcoming show at Infinity Music Hall in Hartford on June 29th on PillowTalk this week, I couldn't wait to play it. I did on Wednesday night. The pain in the lyrics and the power and sensitivity of the voice are still there for all to hear. It was such a pleasure to expose listeners to it who may not be aware of it and appreciate once again his uniqueness for those of us that are. So far we have sent listeners from South Windsor, Ansonia and Middletown to see B.J. Thomas on June 29th.

My day started at 9:30 a.m.. with a visit to this year's Travelers Championship in the Fun Zone for some mini-golf with my sister station colleagues DJ Buck from Hot 93.7 and Joe D'Ambrosio from WTIC AM 1080. It was perhaps one of the most difficult mini golf courses I ever played. It was quite a feat being able to scale down your game when you are used to playing regular golf courses on a larger scale. The weather cooperated with us. It was great to see and rub elbows with other media outlets and organisations. We came in 3rd.

At night it got down to requests and dedications. First time caller Marie from Meriden wanted to play a song of my choosing for all of her grandchildren. She told me their are too many to name individually. I found one by Kenny Loggins and Amy Grant. Ed Sheeran had the Perfect song for Jessica in Middletown who wanted to hear the song so she could relax. We played songs for Jerri in Wethersfield, Arnie in Ellington and Isabelle in Manchester.

Video of Kenny Loggins - Return to Pooh Corner (from Outside: From The Redwoods)

Video of 2Vv-BfVoq4g