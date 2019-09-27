PillowTalk: Best Friends Along For The Ride

It's particularly gratifying when people just happen to be driving through the area and find Lite 100.5 WRCH. Not having heard the station before, they like what they hear and they stay with us.

Kat (short for Katherine) and Annilee are both from Stamford and were driving through last night. They have been best friends since 5th grade and are now young women. They were enjoying the music on PillowTalk when I prompted listeners on the road and in the car to call in. We spent a little bit of time trying to come up with a song they had in common from their mp3 collection or concerts they had been to.

It came down to Shania Twain or Lady Antebellum. It dawned on me since they were traveling together and were apparently BFF's for quite a long time that Never Alone by Jim Brickman with Lady Antebellum might be the perfect fit for them. They agreed. Kat's dedication to her good friend sort of summed up their whole situation: "Don't ever forget having fun with your best friend and enjoying spontaneous adventures"

Thanks ladies.It's a pleasure to share in the joy of your good times. And btw, when you get back to Stamford be sure to download the RADIO.COM app on all your devices so you can enjoy PillowTalk anytime, anywhere.