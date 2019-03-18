Greenhouse Show Now Through March 22nd

West Hartford, CT– Elizabeth Park Conservancy's Spring Greenhouse Show is going on now and features a spectacular array of spring bulbs and plants. The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 22nd.

Included in the floral display are French hyacinths, muscari, tulips, daffodils, amaryllis, begonias, scented geranium, pansies, violas, and Spanish oregano, as well as a collection of tropical plants.

A one-day plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Plants may be purchased by cash or check only on the day of the sale. Visitors are asked to bring their own trays, boxes or carts to carry away their plant purchases. The show and sale will take place in the historic greenhouse in Elizabeth Park.

The Conservancy will add additional plants for the sale from Geremia Greenhouse in Wallingford, including hydrangeas, lilies, hellebores, calla lilies and a few fun surprises.

www.elizabethparkct.org