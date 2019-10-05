PillowTalk: Brother To Brother Connection

Congratulations to Tracey from Enfield. She and Jeff will celebrate 33 years married in December.

Tracey has two very close girlfriends, Karen and Nancy. Karen knew this guyfriend who had a brother. The guyfriend's brother's name was Jeff. Karen fixed them up. Tracey and Jeff went on a first date to the Monte Carlo Restaurant in West Springfield and really hit it off. They just clicked.

One date lead to another and four years later they would return to the same restaurant where Jeff proposed. Tracey knew something was up because something in the air felt a little different that night. She could tell Jeff was just a little nervous

Tracey loves Jeff with all her heart even more after 33 years and thanks him for always being there. A song with special meaning that she still loves is by Van Morrison.

Thanks Tracey for sharing your story of the wonderful love connection that brought you and Jeff together.