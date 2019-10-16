PillowTalk: "I've Known Him Since I Was 14"

What a gift it is to meet the love of your life so young and still be together after all these years. Joanne and Tony have been married for 53 years. They have known each other since they were 14. They met rollerskating at the Buckingham Rollerskating rink at the corner of Grand Street and Cottage Place in Waterbury.

Listening over the phone I could tell that Joanne still believes in and defers to the man she loves. She couldn't really say when it was she fell in love with Tony. It sounds like they have always just enjoyed being together. Joanne wanted Tony to know how much she loves him. She wanted to thank Tony for always being her "anchor". Both of them love the music of Michael Buble.

Good news for Diane and Robert of Torrington who appear to be back together. They dated for 3 months and broke up for 1 month. Then they determined that they are better together and couldn't stand being apart from each other. Diane wants Robert to know that she loves him and will see him when she returns to work soon.

Chris and Jessica from Wethersfield have been friends for years. They both love the music of Whitney Houston. Chris wants Jessica to know that he appreciates their long friendship. He's glad everything turned out that way and hopes they can be friends for a long time,

Video of Michael Bublé - Everything [Lyrics]

Video of Endless Love - Diana Ross &amp; Lionel Richie