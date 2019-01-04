Sign-ups Going On Now

Parents of pre-school and young children will appreciate a series of programs being offered by The Avon Free Public Library beginning in mid January. Sign-ups are going on now for their Winter 2019, Storytime & Arts series.

Topics range from Mother Goose on the Loose on Mondays to Let's Paint on Tuesdays, 1,2,3! Move with Me on Wednesdays and Baby & Me on Thursdays.

For a complete listing of dates, activities and age appropriate groupings, contact the library on line, by telephone at 860-673-9712 ext. 240 or visit the library in person at 281 Country Club Road in Avon.