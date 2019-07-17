PillowTalk: Long Distance Love Found Online

The warmth of a summer night is bringing out the romantic best in PillowTalk listeners. Congratulations to Greg in Newington. He called PillowTalk to let us know that he has found love . Looking for love on line, he found Diana in Atlanta, GA about a month ago. His long distance dedication on Tuesday night, "I love you Diana and I hope we can meet soon." A song by The Righteous Brothers helps Greg convey his feelings.

Video of Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody [Live - Best Quality] (1965)

Tonya from Waterbury reached out to a long distance long lost love. Her feelings are still as strong as ever. Tonya's message to Anthony in Bellingham, MA: " I will never stop loving you, no matter what. I will always be there for you." She asked me to pick a song. I went with one by Expose.

Video of I&#039;ll Never Get Over You Getting Over Me

Maddie, a sweet and very polite young lady from Rocky Hill wanted to share a song by George Harrison with her Dad, Michael to let him know how much she loves her Dad.