PillowTalk: Top Summer Love Songs 1998
July 13, 2018
The summer of 1998: Pete Sampras won Wimbledon, heavy rains flooded China's Yangtze River, The XII AIDS conference was held in Geneva Switzerland. More than 40 tornadoes touched down across the United States over two days in June.
Here are a few songs that were on repeat all summer long 20 years ago and provided the romantic soundtrack during the summer of 1998.
The Boy Is Mine - Brandy and Monica
You're Still The One - Shania Twain
Too Close - Next
My All - Mariah Carey
All My Life - KC and JoJo