PillowTalk: Top Summer Love Songs 10 Years Ago

Depending upon the stage of life you're in or what's happening in your life, it may seem like only yesterday or it may seem like 10 summers ago.

In the summer of 2008, Bill Gates stepped down as head of Microsoft to concentrate his efforts on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to capture their 17th National Basketball Association Championship. Rent ended it's run on Broadway after 12 years and over 4,300 performances and the Summer Olympic Games took place in Beijing, China.

While you soaked up the sun, here are a few of the love songs that made the summer of 2008 more fun and hopefully a memorable one for you.

I Kissed A Girl - Katy Perry

I'm Yours - Jason Mraz

Bleeding Love - Leona Lewis

Lollipop - Lil Wayne featuring Static Major

Viva La Vida - Coldplay