PillowTalk: Summer Night Mood Just Right

July can serve up some of the nicest days and nights of the year here in Southern New England. Sometimes that atmosphere inspires the need for the perfect song. That was the feeling for Laura from Hamden when she called me on the PillowTalk love lines. I asked her who she would like to dedicate the song to and she said, "Me", meaning herself. The perfect song for a night like this. PillowTalk is perfect for relaxing when you need a little "Me time". Her request? She said. "Play Frank and Summer Wind".

It was Barry Manilow's night at Mohegan Sun Arena tonight and Teresa from Waterbury was nice enough to call me and tell me how much she enjoyed the show. She won the tickets on PillowTalk a few months back and she decided to see the show with her friend Mary. She thoroughly enjoyed a night filled with hit songs and familiar Manilow melodies. Barry is a great singer, arranger and showman still playing to sold out crowds where ever he goes. I played a couple of Barry's best for the ride home.

Glad you enjoyed it Teresa and Mary. You didn't have to thank me but I appreciate it just the same. It only proves once again how wonderful Lite 100.5 WRCH listeners are.

Video of Frank Sinatra - Summer Wind

Video of Barry Manilow - Can&#039;t Smile Without You (Live at Nobel Peace Prize Concert 2010)