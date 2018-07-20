PillowTalk: Making The Most Of Beautiful Summer Night

Friends, lovers and PillowTalk listeners continue to make the most of a string of beautiful July summer nights.

The excitement is building for Earnest and Nicole of East Hartford as their wedding day on July 28, 2018 draws closer. Earnest told me that he is in the business of buying and selling used cars. One day he went to look at a car that Nicole was selling. Not only did he purchase the car but had the good fortune to meet Nicole for the first time and that was the start of their relationship. Earnest said that he is a little nervous but the nervousness is more excitement in anticipation of their big day. He can't wait for he and Nicole to become husband and wife. He has nothing but best wishes and high hopes for each other as they move forward. Earnest chose a great song by *NSYNC

Cony and Beth from West Hartford were enjoying the music on Lite 100.5 WRCH. The mood apparently was just right for relaxing and hanging out with another couple, their good friends Peter and Kim also from West Hartford. Even better, Cony and Beth graduated from the same high school as I did, Conard High School in West Hartford. After we compared notes and reminisced about our old stomping grounds, I played them a song by George Michael. Cony wanted to thank Beth "for putting up with his antics for the last 19 years." He said, "I know I'm worth it." He also wanted Peter and Kim to know how special there evening was hanging out together and enjoying the love songs on PillowTalk.

Frank from Hartford sent a shout out and a song by Madonna to Denise because he is looking forward to sharing a night at the 2018 Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz that begins soon.

Video of *NSYNC - (God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You (Videoclip)

Video of George Michael - Father Figure